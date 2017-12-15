A 59-year-old man was killed Thursday when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi south of Grande Prairie.

RCMP were called around 6:23 a.m. to a crash on Highway 40 near Canfor Road, south of the city.

The semi was heading north on the highway when the pickup truck turned south from Canfor Road onto the highway. The semi hit the truck on the driver's side, RCMP in a news release.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

Police didn't release his name but said next of kin have been notified.

All possible contributing factors related to the collision are being considered as part of the on-going investigation, said RCMP.