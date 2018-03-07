A tragic story of dementia and domestic violence, of murder and madness, played out in Edmonton in recent years almost entirely behind closed doors.

Piara Kang was accused of killing his wife with a hammer on August 29, 2014.

The 63-year-old grandfather suffered from dementia at the time and later developed a brain tumour. A second-degree murder charge against him was stayed in September 2015. He died not long afterwards.

CBC News fought for nearly two years to get access to court documents so the story could finally be told.

Those documents show that by August 2014, Kang had become a danger to himself and others. He was confused, paranoid and delusional. He had dementia and had begun to experience visual hallucinations.

According to a psychiatrist's report, Kang imagined there were four men and a woman in his house who were trying to kill him. Sometimes they appeared beside his bed. He began to carry a stick with him in the house for protection.

An Edmonton police officer guards the home where Baldish Kang was bludgeoned to death with a hammer on August 29, 2014. (CBC News )

Kang's wife, Baldish, had been severely physically disabled for decades, the result of a serious car crash. She was confined to a bed set up in the living room.

At some point her husband began to think the imaginary woman had taken control of his wife and was trying to poison him.

Baldish Kang was asleep the night her husband attacked her with a hammer. The couple's young grandson was in the room at the time.

An autopsy later showed the 61-year-old died of blunt cranial trauma.

Piara Kang was charged with second-degree murder. Within a month, he was sent to Alberta Hospital Edmonton to determine if he was fit to stand trial. His physical and mental health deteriorated.

Doctors felt 'utterly helpless'

An eight-page report written for the court by forensic psychiatrist Vijay Singh described Kang as, "confused, bewildered and oblivious to his most difficult legal predicament."

The psychiatrist also met with Kang's daughter, Kulwinder Takhar.

She explained, he said, "that her father does not understand why he is currently on this unit. He thinks he is going to be leaving with her and that he will be going home in a few days."

At times, Kang was aware his wife was dead, but had no idea he had killed her.

Singh determined Kang was suffering from dementia and a paranoid delusional disorder.

He was declared incompetent under the Alberta Mental Health Act.

Doctors then discovered a highly malignant brain tumor. Kang underwent surgery in December 2014 that left him more confused than ever. The forensic psychiatrist pronounced it "highly unlikely" that Kang would ever be found fit to stand trial.

"Truly, this is one of the saddest clinical scenarios I have encountered in the years of my practice," Singh wrote. "All the professionals who have been involved with Mr. Kang's care and management feel utterly helpless."

At an Edmonton provincial court hearing held in February 2015, Judge Ray Bodnarek was told Kang likely had three months left to live. The judge accepted a joint submission from the lawyers and found Kang unfit to stand trial. Bodnarek also granted a request to move Kang from a secure unit at Alberta Hospital to palliative care.

In September 2015, the Crown quietly directed a stay of proceedings against Kang. At the time, the decision to stay the charges was not made public. Under the Criminal Code, the Crown had one year to recommence proceedings.

Kang died soon afterward. No obituary was ever published.

Legal battle to obtain psychiatric reports

In May 2016, CBC News asked Bodnarek for a copy of the psychiatric report that had been entered as a court exhibit. Bodnarek refused to release the fitness assessment.

"Even though we're still within the one year time frame, the Crown's time to recommence proceedings has now clearly expired as a result of Mr. Kang's death," Bodnarek said in his written response. "Therefore, by operation of law, the proceedings are deemed to have never taken place."

CBC News applied for a judicial review to the Court of Queen's Bench. That hearing was held last September.

Justice Debbie Yungwirth ultimately decided CBC News was entitled to the psychiatric assessments. In a written decision, she found the provincial court judge had erred in his interpretation of the law.

"I agree with the applicant that it is imperative that members of the public have the opportunity to learn why the Crown had elected to stay charges, given the seriousness of Mr. Kang's alleged offence," Yungwirth ruled.

The judge asked for Kang's family to be notified that CBC News intended to report on the fitness assessments, and gave them 30 days to respond or object. No objection was raised with the court.

CBC News has been unable to reach the Kang family for comment.





