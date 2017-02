A fire in a physics lab forced the evacuation of five wings at NAIT on Friday morning.

The fire started in G Wing at around 11 a.m.

The first firefighters on scene sounded a second alarm to bring in more crews to help with the evacuation at the technical institute, said Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Leonard Mushtuk.

The fire itself was brought quickly under control, leaving crews to ventilate the heavy black smoke.

There were no injuries reported.