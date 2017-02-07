Elk Island National Park employee Daniel Humenny hasn't had a paycheque in three months.

A maintenance worker at the park 50 kilometres east of Edmonton, Humenny was on parental leave when he injured his foot and ankle at home last June.

His doctor advised him not to return to regular duties, so he filed a disability claim in November.

"I haven't had a wage in three months, which has been tough trying to support my wife and 13-month old baby," said Humenny, who lives with his family in Sherwood Park.

Humenny is one of thousands around Canada who find themselves at the mercy of the federal government's Phoenix pay system, which has been bogged down in backlog since it was implemented in February 2016.

"It's unbelievable that the government would allow this to go on for so many people that are working to support them and the country," Humenny said Monday.

"It's very, very upsetting, frustrating."

After Humenny filed his disability claim, Sun Life Insurance told him it was waiting for paperwork from the Phoenix pay centre. That document still hasn't been filed, Humenny said.

The insurance company advised him to pursue other avenues. Humenny talked with upper management, the pay centre and the human resources department at Parks Canada..

"I even went as far as to talk to my member of Parliament and I emailed the Prime Minister's Office as well," Humenny said. "To no avail — they just seemed to pass the buck back and forth between departments."

He said his injury prevents him from taking care of the baby full time, so his wife works part-time. Humenny is going to physiotherapy sessions, which are still covered under health benefits.

Daniel Humenny with his wife Rachel and 13-month-old Dorothy. (Daniel Humenny)

"I'm not supposed to be getting pay stubs to my house, but they're mailing me pay stubs that say 'zero dollars' on them," he said. "It's kind of adding insult to injury."

Humenny doesn't blame Parks Canada. On the contrary, he said his boss has done what he can to communicate with Public Services and Procurement Canada, which oversees the Phoenix pay system.

"I think he has gone over and above what he needed to do to try to contact the pay centre."

CBC requested comment from Parks Canada but did not hear back.

On its website, Public Services and Procurement Canada said it is "working tirelessly to resolve all pay issues as quickly as possible."

It s now dealing with a backlog of 7,000 federal employees, down from the 82,000 complaints it had in the first few months the system was rolled out last year.