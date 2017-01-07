Peter Burgess was cradling his ailing three-year-old daughter, Elan, in his arms at the Stollery Children's Hospital when she went into cardiac arrest on July 25, 2007.

She'd only been sick for about two hours, and despite extensive testing in a short time frame, doctors didn't know what with.

'We're no longer treating Elan, we're treating your family.' - Peter Burgess

"There's no diagnosis, there's no reason," Burgess said. "She was a perfectly healthy young girl and six hours later, we were told by the doctors, 'we're no longer treating Elan, we're treating your family.'"

Blood was no longer flowing to the little girl's brain, forcing her parents to grapple with another traumatizing tragedy: explaining to their seven-year-old son only two days later that his sister was going to die.

Elan Burgess died July 27, 2007 at the Stollery Children's Hospital. Her brother Ben had to grapple with the news when he was only seven years old. (Supplied)

"At the end, when it was time to take Elan off life support, we brought Ben in to say his last goodbye," Burgess said. "What he said to me afterward was, 'Dad, I was so sad my legs didn't work.' And I felt his legs buckle. I felt he just let go."

Through it all, the Stollery Children's Hospital was there for the family.

Time to give back

Burgess said the doctors and nurses cared for his daughter like she was their own. They helped him find the words to explain what was happening to his son.

Now, he wants to give back.

The Stollery is in need of four warming beds for premature babies. Each one costs $8,000. Burgess wants to raise as much of that money as possible.

The 51-year-old is camping out in the cold at Rainbow Valley Campground over the next week, drawing attention to and accepting donations toward the cause.

Peter Burgess warms his hands over the fire Saturday. He's camping outside at Rainbow Valley Campground over the next week, despite the cold weather. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

On Saturday, Burgess' breath caught in the air as he explained the reason he would be sleeping in a snowsuit in a tent with the expectation the temperature would plummet toward –40 C.

"It's been tough, but now we're in a position where we can do some good with this," he said.

"Those babies are fighting every second of their lives. It's not a big deal for me to be out here."

