Furry — and feathered, and scaled — friends are the stars of the show this weekend at the Edmonton Pet Expo.

The annual exhibition features local animal rescues, pet presentations, educational seminars and booths filled with anything you'd ever need to spoil your pets. It runs all weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

"Pet Expo is a pet lover's paradise," show producer Louise Reinich said.

"We've got feathers, we've got scales, we've got tarantulas, we've got snakes and birds, and cats and puppies and rabbits and all kinds of things."

This African Grey parrot hung out at the expo on Saturday. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

The show has been in Edmonton for about 12 years, Reinich said. The family-friendly event supports animal rescues and gives children a chance to interact with animals in a safe environment.

Attendees on Saturday enjoyed a bouncy house, a petting zoo and pony rides.

It's never too early to teach children about respect for animals, Reinich said.

"The whole idea behind this show is to come and learn about the animals, be as educated as you can," she said.

"That's the way we can ensure responsible pet ownership, is through education."