The owner of a Mill Woods laser skin care shop is facing fraud charges after faking a break in and theft at the business last summer, according to police.

Sukhdave Seehra, 31, owner of Perfection Cosmetics, near 91st Street and 23rd Avenue, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

Sherwin Mendoza, 35, is also facing fraud charges.

The pair were trying to defraud an insurance company for more than $1 million, police said.

Police were called to the shop on May 30 after a break-in was reported.

Several large electronic items including a television and a number of industry-specific items such as a skin analysis machine and various lasers were reported stolen.

The pair will appear in court on Jan. 5, 2017.

The company's website has been taken down, replaced with a message that it is temporarily closed due to an interruption in business, and that all paid clients will receive services when it reopens.