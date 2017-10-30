RCMP have charged a man after a 25-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision near Peerless Lake, Alta., early Sunday morning.

A 36-year-old man from Peerless Lake has been charged with two counts of driving while disqualified and one count each of dangerous driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

The accused has been remanded into custody until his first court appearance in Slave Lake on November 1.

Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Red Earth Creek RCMP and EMS responded to a pedestrian collision on Highway 686.

The victim, also a man from Peerless Lake, died at the scene.

Peerless Lake is approximately 485 kilometres north of Edmonton.