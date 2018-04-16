Teenage pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run north of downtown Edmonton

A 47-year-old man faces numerous charges after a teenage girl was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street Sunday night.

The 16-year-old girl was struck just before 11 p.m. by a pickup truck at 113th Street and Kingsway Avenue while crossing the road in a marked crosswalk, police said in a news release.

The truck then left the scene.

An off-duty police officer driving by witnessed the collision and followed the truck while providing information to dispatch.

The driver of the truck, Shane Stevenson, was arrested a short time later, north of 107th Avenue, near 108th Street, by officers who were dispatched to the area.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, and hit and run causing death.