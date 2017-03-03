A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in north Edmonton Friday morning has sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 101st Street and 128th Avenue at 8:26 a.m.

"There's a couple factors we could be looking at here," said Sgt. James McLeod of the Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigation unit.

"We could be looking at sun, inattention, we could be looking at improper placement of the pedestrian," McLeod said. "So these are the types of things that we'll be looking at in the hours and the days to come."

The pedestrian was crossing the street "well outside a reasonable crossing," McLeod said.

Police said 128th Avenue between 97th Street and 101st Street will be closed for the next several hours while members with the traffic section investigate.

