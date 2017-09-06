A 24-year-old man died at the scene early Tuesday after being struck by a northbound truck on the QE2 highway near Leduc.

The collision happened at 12:50 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services personnel declared the pedestrian dead, police said.

An RCMP collision analyst was at the scene to conduct an investigation. The Leduc RCMP victim services unit is providing support and assistance in relation to the death.

No further information about the investigation is being released "out of respect for the family of the deceased male," RCMP said.

Police are not releasing the man's name.