A Beaumont man is facing two charges under the Traffic Safety Act related to the death of a pedestrian last month in southwest Edmonton.

A 29-year-old woman died in hospital Dec. 12 after being struck by a truck that morning in an unmarked crosswalk at James Mowatt Trail and Desrocher Gate/Allard Boulevard.

It was reported that the woman was walking eastbound across James Mowatt Trail around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup.

Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the collision.

In a news release Tuesday, Edmonton police said a 43-year-old Beaumont man has been charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

After the woman's death, there were calls for safety improvements at the intersection.

Unmarked crosswalks typically don't have painted lines on the ground or signage.

It is legal for pedestrians to cross the street at unmarked crosswalks and drivers must yield the right-of-way.