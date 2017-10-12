A 70-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in a crosswalk in west Edmonton.
The woman was crossing 87th Avenue at 169th Street at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a car making a left turn, police say.
The woman remains in hospital Thursday in critical condition.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were involved.
Charges are pending against the 47-year-old man driving the car, police said.
An elderly woman was killed at the same intersection last October after she was struck by an ETS bus.
- 'Our hearts are heavy,' ETS says after pedestrian, 83, killed by bus
- 'She was a beautiful person': Pedestrian killed by bus remembered
Mary Lynch, 83, was killed while walking across the street at the marked crossing.
She was a volunteer at both the Edmonton Food Bank and the Providence Renewal Centre.