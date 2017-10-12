A 70-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in a crosswalk in west Edmonton.

The woman was crossing 87th Avenue at 169th Street at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a car making a left turn, police say.

The woman remains in hospital Thursday in critical condition.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were involved.

Charges are pending against the 47-year-old man driving the car, police said.

An elderly woman was killed at the same intersection last October after she was struck by an ETS bus.

Mary Lynch, 83, was killed while walking across the street at the marked crossing.

She was a volunteer at both the Edmonton Food Bank and the Providence Renewal Centre.