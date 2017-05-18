RCMP in the Peace River area are investigating after human remains were found in a burned-out trailer on Wednesday, about 40 kilometres southeast of town.

Police believe the remains found in the trailer are from one person, Cpl. Hal Turnbull told CBC News Thursday.

Provincial fire officials are also involved in the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

RCMP have not said whether the death is suspicious but investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area of Reno Road between Monday and Wednesday this week.

Peace River is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.