A forcibly-confined man was found by RCMP while they executed a high-risk search warrant in a Peace River home earlier this month.

Police searched the home on 82nd Avenue and 94th Street in Peace River on March 3 and found a slew of drugs and weapons, including 220 grams of heroin, 213 grams of cocaine and 12 long-barrel guns.

The seven occupants in the home were all taken into police custody, but only six were charged with a combined 57 charges.

"There was one person in that home who was very clearly a victim," Cpl. Laurel Scott told CBC News Saturday.

That person, a man from McLennan, Alta., was taken to an Edmonton hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, after further investigation, RCMP along with Edmonton investigators determined the man from McLennan was forcibly confined for a day before police searched the home. Police said he was burned, restrained and beaten over several hours.

Police laid four additional charges each on four of the six originally arrested, including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

When RCMP executed the search warrant, they didn't expect to find someone being held against their will.

"This is very different. I mean, often we execute a search warrant and may find something we weren't expecting to find in terms of property," Scott said. "That may happen but yes, this is a very unusual circumstance.

"We are just certainly pleased with the outcome of this file and pleased that we were able to assist the victim this way and lay further charges and stop this offence from going any further."

The four charged remain in custody and will have a bail hearing on Monday.