Peace Regional RCMP have two people in custody while they investigate the death of a man found in a northern Alberta home.

Police responded to a report of assault in Cadotte Lake on the Woodland Cree First Nation early Monday morning. When police arrived, they found a 69-year-old man dead in a home.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hal Turnbull said police initially arrested three people but released one.

He said the two people in custody have not been charged yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and will help police determine charges, he said.

"We wanted to ensure the people in Cadotte Lake and on the Woodland Cree First Nation that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter," Turnbull said.

Cadotte Lake is approximately 480 kilometres north of Edmonton.