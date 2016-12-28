The death of a man whose body was found on the Paul First Nation reserve just west of Edmonton has been deemed a homicide, RCMP said Wednesday.

Stony Plain RCMP have identified the victim as Christian Sidney Mark Grayhorseman, 20, also known as Sonny or SonShine, from the Edmonton area.

His body was found on Sundance Road on Boxing Day at around 2:15 p.m., RCMP said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been with Grayhorseman or aware of his activities before his death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday Dec. 29.