An outspoken Edmonton Catholic school board trustee is not seeking reelection because she says she does not want to simply "rubber stamp" decisions made by school administrators anymore.

Patricia Grell said Monday she faced too many challenges in her time as school board trustee for Ward 71 and that she is not seeking reelection.

"Every time I turned around, I had obstacles," she told CBC News. "It's no win — it's not worth it."

During her time as a trustee, Grell was reprimanded by the Catholic board several times.

In May, the school board said Grell showed "blatant disrespect" for denouncing a decision made to bar students with less than nine religion credits from graduating.

She was also accused of violating policy for questioning the board's decision about extending the contract of the superintendent.

Grell said Edmonton Catholic Schools trustees are losing their influence with superintendents and school administration.

However, she said the Catholic board faces more challenges than secular school boards because trustees have to work with the administration and the archdiocese.

"If they're [trustees] not bringing added value, why do we have them?" she said. "It's a waste, a total waste."

Grell was elected in 2013 to serve as the trustee for Ward 71. During her four years on the board, Grell served on several committees and as chair of the board's audit committee.

On the school board's website, Grell listed her reasons for becoming a trustee four years ago.

"I work hard to make our schools places where all students can feel at home 'in their own skin,' " her profile says.

Grell is expected to make a full statement about her decision not to seek reelection on Wednesday.

