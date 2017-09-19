An outspoken Edmonton Catholic school board trustee is not seeking re-election because she says she does not want to simply "rubber stamp" decisions made by school administrators anymore.

Patricia Grell said Monday she faced too many challenges in her time as school board trustee for Ward 71 and that she is not seeking re-election.

"Every time I turned around, I had obstacles," she told CBC News. "It's no-win — it's not worth it."

During her time as a trustee, Grell was reprimanded by the Catholic board several times.

In May, the school board said she showed "blatant disrespect" for denouncing a decision made to bar students from graduating if they had fewer than nine religion credits.

She was also accused of violating policy for questioning the board's decision about extending the contract of the superintendent.

Grell said Edmonton Catholic Schools trustees are losing their influence with the superintendent and school administration.

However, she said the Catholic board faces more challenges than secular school boards because trustees have to work with the administration and the archdiocese.

"If they're [trustees] not bringing added value, why do we have them?" she said. "It's a waste, a total waste."

Grell was elected in 2013. During her four years on the board, she served on several committees, including as chair of the board's audit committee.

On the school board's website, Grell listed her reasons for becoming a trustee four years ago.

"I work hard to make our schools places where all students can feel at home 'in their own skin,' " her profile says.

Grell is expected to make a full statement about her decision not to seek reelection on Wednesday.

