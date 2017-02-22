Mahmoud Ayesh was working in the middle of the massive Loblaws warehouse that February afternoon when he saw Jayme Pasieka come into his aisle.

He paid no mind until Pasieka began stabbing him.

"It happened very suddenly," Ayesh told a Court of Queen's Bench jury Wednesday. "I thought he was punching me in the chest. I realize he wasn't punching me. He was poking with me something very sharp."

When he felt the warmth of his blood, Ayesh said "I realized he was trying to kill me."

"I was trying to push him off and he continued to aim for my chest and poke me with something. I fell on my back. I tried to kick him off. He went over my legs and he was still stabbing me.

"He got me three more times."

Pasieka has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, and four counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a rampage in the warehouse on Feb. 28, 2014. Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, both died of their stab wounds during the attacks at the warehouse. Four other men were injured.​

On the witness stand, Ayesh described Pasieka as aggressive and angry.

'I don't like you'

"He was saying, 'I don't like you.' He said it several times."

Ayesh testified that Pasieka's knife blade must have slid in and out of his chest smoothly.

"When I felt the warmth … I never looked down to see his hands, I was just looking at his face."

Jayme Pasieka is accused of killing two co-workers and trying to kill four others at a Loblaws warehouse Feb. 28, 2014. (EPS)

Ayesh managed to run, yelling that the "night-shift guy" had stabbed him.

He was dizzy from loss of blood and lay down as co-workers began to administer first aid.

"The people giving me first aid got up and ran away," he said.

He looked up, and saw Pasieka walking toward him.

​Pasieka was "posturing, stomping, the knife was visible and the people were scared of him ... . He was smirking."

'A lot of blood on the floor'

Abdelfetteh Aouachri was working around aisle E or F that day when he heard someone cry out.

He told court he left his pallet jack and ran to see what was happening.

On the floor, about three metres from his own pallet jack, he saw a friend.

Aouachri said there was "a lot of blood on the floor." And then he saw another colleague.

"I saw him like a normal person," Aouachri testified. "I didn't think he was a criminal. When I ran toward him, he tried to stab me in the chest."

He told court the man, who he identified as Pasieka, wore black gloves and black clothing, and a bulletproof vest.

He said Pasieka made a punching motion toward him, and he put up his arm up to protect himself and suffered a cut to his forearm that needed five stitches to close.

Pasieka soon fled the building, he said.

'Running after everyone with his knife'

"I saw him outside. He was running after everyone with his knife."

The attacker then climbed into his vehicle and drove away.

Aouachri said he went back inside the warehouse and saw a second person dead on the floor.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Peter Royal asked Aouachri why, in his interview with police, he referred to Pasieka as "the crazy guy."

"Somebody stabbing someone is crazy," the witness replied.

Axamed Muktar also took the stand Wednesday. He told court he started working at the warehouse six or seven weeks before the stabbings.



He testified he also heard a noise that afternoon and saw a work colleague bleeding from the chest.

He then encountered Pasieka, who was wearing a protective vest and armed with knives.

Asked if the accused said anything, Muktar replied, "He said he hated us."



Muktar, who also suffered stab wounds that day, said he was not acquainted with the accused and had only seen him once before, but had never spoken to him.



From the witness stand he identified Pasieka, 32, as the man who stabbed him that day.

On Tuesday, during opening arguments, Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard told the jury the case will not hinge on the identity of the attacker but on whether Pasieka intended to kill the two men who died that day, and whether the killings were planned.

"Jayme Pasieka planned to kill anyone and everyone he encountered that day in the aisles of the warehouse," Goddard said in her opening remarks to the jury.