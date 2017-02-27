Less than an hour before Edmonton police received reports of multiple stabbings at a west-end Loblaws warehouse, Jayme Pasieka walked into a military supply store and bought two knives.

Surveillance video shown in Court of Queen's Bench on Monday captured the transaction at the Supply Sergeant store in West Edmonton Mall.

The store's assistant manager, Garry Swartz, told court he recognized Pasieka from rock concerts around the city and as a previous customer. He said Pasieka came into the store looking for a specific Uzi-brand knife. He wanted two of them.

The surveillance video was played during Pasieka's trial on two counts of first-degree murder and four charges each of attempted murder and aggravated assault for a series of attacks carried out against six colleagues at the Loblaws warehouse on Feb. 28, 2014.

The video shows a black-clad Pasieka entering the store. He looks at knives in the "high-end" display case and another case that held lower-priced knives.

Surveillance video footage shown in court during Jayme Pasieka's first degree murder trial captures him purchasing two knives at the Supply Sergeant store before heading to work. (Court supplied)

Swartz told court that he took out a knife so that Pasieka could get a first-hand look. The video shows Pasieka, 32, gripping the knife by the handle and making a short, jabbing motion with it.

Swartz said that wasn't unusual, since customers often want to test the feel of a knife. When asked if there was anything unusual about Pasieka, he said: "Not any more than anyone else who comes in."

He testified he was shocked when he turned on the television news later that night and saw Pasieka's face, with reports stating he was the main suspect in a stabbing rampage that afternoon.

Court has previously heard from several of the men who encountered Pasieka in the warehouse that day. His attacks seemed to come out of nowhere, they said.

Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard has said she intends to show Pasieka "planned to kill anyone and everyone he encountered that day in the aisles of the warehouse."

Fitzroy Harris, 50 and Thierno Bah, 41, died in the attack. Four other men were seriously injured. Pasieka was arrested in his vehicle, on the other side of the city, later that day.

Goddard has said the case is not a "who dunnit," but a case of whether Pasieka intended to kill the men and whether his attacks were planned and deliberate.