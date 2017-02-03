Lost parrot. Occasionally answers to Pickle.

A parrot named Pickle has launched an online rescue mission. The feathered fugitive escaped his owner's home around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jeremy Plouffe said Pickle bolted when he opened the front door of his Pleasantview townhouse to get the mail.

"Pickle was flying towards me, so I tried to slam the door, but he was already out," Plouffe said.

His girlfriend, Sarah Sereda, adopted Pickle four years ago.

Pickles the parrot has been lost in Edmonton for nearly 24 hours. (Facebook)

"Birds don't last long in this cold weather, we need to find him as soon as possible," she posted on Facebook.

The post unleashed a flurry of sympathetic comments online as internet detectives set to work to find Pickle.

Hours later, a break in the case: a photo of Pickle peering through the window of an apartment building near his home.

"He was on the 7th floor of an apartment building, but he flew down a few floors and I have no idea where he is now," Reddit user Nao-chama posted on the social media site.

Pickle, a green-cheek parkakeet, doesn't usually come when called.

Blueberries and apples are Pickle the parrot's favourite bribe, says owner Sarah Sereda. (Supplied/Sarah Sereda)

"He's kind of a stubborn bird," Plouffe said. "Occasionally he'll respond to his name, but he's kind of a brat in that way where he doesn't like to listen."

He does respond to bribes. Blueberries and apples are his favourites, Sereda said.

"If anyone spots him, it's easiest to catch him by throwing a towel or blanket over him," she said. "He's very wary of new people and probably won't approach a stranger."

You might hear Pickle before you see him, the couple said. He likes to whistle and croak "'peekaboo."

@ZoeHTodd