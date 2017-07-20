Staff at the Parkinson Association of Alberta's wellness centre in northeast Edmonton are perplexed by a hit and run that damaged the building's entrance early Monday.

"It's disheartening," said Brandi La Bonte, operations manager.

Surveillance camera footage shows a large white cube van striking the Buchanan Centre at 11209 86th Street at 12:28 a.m., said La Bonte.

"They were too tall, way too tall to come under our overhang," she said.

"They swung in to make the turn and hit the building, tearing a good chunk of the overhang off and corner panels as well," La Bonte said.

While the structural integrity of the building was not compromised, damage to the facade is estimated to be $5,000, she said.

A panel on the overhang at the Buchanan Centre damaged in the hit and run. (Parkinson Association of Alberta)

Insurance will likely cover most of the cost, coming up with the deductible won't be easy for the charity, La Bonte said.

"We'll have to make some hard decisions," she said.

"It's been tough for everybody in Alberta the last couple of years and we've already had to look at tightening our belts. This will mean tightening our belts further," said La Bonte.

The Buchanan Centre opened in October 2015 and offers counseling services for people living with or affected by Parkinson disease, and a variety of programs including speech and voice, yoga and dance.

The hit and run was reported to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.