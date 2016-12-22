The rules around the number of off-street parking spaces required for single-detached homes in Edmonton may be changing.

Currently the city requires developers to provide at least two parking stalls for row houses, single detached and semi-detached homes.

In the spring, city councillors will look at changing the bylaw to reduce the minimum number of spaces to one.

"For those people that may want to have a one-car garage so that they can maybe have a larger yard, they would have this choice," said Coun. Andrew Knack Thursday.

Every other major city in Canada requires only one parking space, said Anne Stevenson, senior planner with the city.

"The biggest implication is likely for people living in mature homes now, who maybe want to add a secondary suite or garage suite to their property," Stevenson said.

"Instead of having to accommodate three parking spaces on site they would only have to accommodate two."

Offers choice

It's about offering homeowners with more choices in how they want to use their property, Stevenson added.

"If a homeowner on any size lot wants to use that part of their property for something else, for a bigger garden, for a play area, right now they're restricted from doing that."

The one-space-minimum parking requirement has been in place in Calgary for a number of years, she said. "If you look in their new neighbourhoods, they have two-car, three-car garages," she said.

"The market will still respond to what people want. Now we're just giving the market the opportunity to respond to people who do only want one parking space."

Possible implications

Some fear that reducing the amount of required parking on private property could mean more people parking their vehicles on the street, Knack said.

"While you could see a bit of an increase if this choice is made, it's likely to have minimal impact," he said.

A survey done by the city in April found that only one in six homeowners park on the street even though they had garage space, said Stevenson.

Fewer than one in 10 reported using their garage for storage or other uses.

"As the city we can ensure that someone's garage is clear, that's something our by-law officers could enforce," she said. "By there's nothing we can do to compel someone to park in that garage if they don't want to."

This change will be considered by the Urban Planning Committee at a meeting on March 15. If there's support, public hearings will likely be held in the summer, Stevenson said.