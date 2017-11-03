Mayor Don Iveson bristles at any suggestion that raising parking fines is an attempt at padding the city's bottom line.

"The reason why the city would do this is to achieve higher rates of compliance," Iveson said Friday. "I'm not interested in any cash grab."

City administration is recommending council raise fines for seven different parking infractions.

A report to be discussed by the city's community and public services committee Monday estimates the proposed fines would bring in an extra $600,000 in revenue for the city.

Iveson insists the city's goal is to lose money when it comes to parking fines by encouraging a higher level of compliance.

He points to speed enforcement as an example, saying drivers are slowing down because of the increased use of photo radar.

"If the deterrent is working, you would actually see less revenue collected over time," said Iveson. "The city does not set fines with a view to padding the bottom line ever," he said.

Edmonton's proposed parking fines will be significantly higher than those in Calgary.

For example:

The fine for parking over the time allowed will rise from $50 to $75. The fine in Calgary for this offense is $40, $75 if paid after 30 days.

The fine for illegally parking on private property will double to $100. In Calgary, the fine is $40, $75 if paid after 30 days.