Warning: Some may find the content of this story disturbing

The aunt of a little boy killed last Friday after he ran out between parked cars and was struck in the street described the ordeal as "a nightmare that we can't wake up from."

Police say a vehicle was driving on 44A Avenue in the area of 35th Street at about 8:15 p.m. when it collided with the boy on the road. No charges have been laid in the crash that killed four-year-old Parker.

The boy's aunt described a horrifying scene in a GoFundMe post aimed at raising funds to help with the family's funeral expenses.

"Parker was playing outside with his big brother and a friend," Felicia Dawn wrote. "Parker was running with his brother and bolted out between two cars to try and catch him."

The aunt said Parker's mother and her partner immediately called 911.

"She didn't know that the last few minutes of his life would be spent lying with him on the pavement trying to comfort him as he struggled to breathe," she wrote.

"My sister pleaded for him to hold on but God had other plans."

Felicia Dawn said she and other family members have flown to Edmonton from British Columbia to help Parker's mother "get through this devastating tragedy."

'My sister rocked his lifeless body for hours'

Parker's aunt credits emergency responders for their heroic efforts on the scene. She said, "they tried for over an hour to resuscitate our sweet baby boy, but were unsuccessful due to the severity of his injuries."

This otherwise quiet southeast Edmonton street was the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision Friday night. (Scott Neufeld/CBC News )

She said the pre-schooler was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the Stollery Children's Hospital.

"My sister rocked his lifeless body for hours devastated and in shock, sobbing hysterically because all she wanted to do was bring her baby home."

Now Felicia Dawn said her sister is trying to "hold back tears" and explain to Parker's brother why he won't be coming home.

"I can't even begin to imagine or understand what she is going through," the aunt wrote. "The pain, anguish, guilt and sorrow is eating her up."

Edmonton police spokesperson Patrycia Thenyu said the traffic section continues to investigate.