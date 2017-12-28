Some Edmonton parents are finding ways to keep their kids busy this week by visiting swimming pools, indoor playgrounds and cafes.

Joel and Sarah Hamilton have four children all under the age of 7. They rely on affordable options to entertain their kids when it gets too cold to have fun outdoors.

"Playing outside games isn't really an option when it's –20 C, –30 C," Joel Hamilton said. "But we have a big basement. We visit shopping malls, and indoor playgrounds are awesome."

The temperature dropped to –32 with the wind chill Thursday afternoon. Environment Canada's extreme cold warning remains in effect.

For Kids and Company daycare educator Grace Gong, colder weather means she needs to be creative with daytime activities for her group. But that can be difficult.

"When it's –20 C, we're not allowed to go outside," she said. "Our room is only so big with the confined space and with the kids running around. It's just really difficult to manage."

Gong and her colleagues rely on places such as indoor playgrounds for kids to have fun.

Daycare educator Grace Gong says it can be difficult to keep kids occupied indoors when temperatures plunge below -20 C. (CBC)

Ruth Ward, general manager of Allstars Indoor Playland, said their gym has been busy for the last two weeks with kids of all ages, something she said is mostly due to the cold weather.

"It's really hard sitting at home with your kids, who get cabin fever," she said. "Places like this help alleviate that."

Environment Canada meteorologists say the cold snap across most of Canada is not normal for this time of year. The extreme cold weather is expected to linger in the Edmonton region until Saturday.

Sarah Hamilton said she's looking forward to warmer temperatures so her kids can play outside again.

"Usually they spend at least an hour outside every day when it's nice. "So bring the heat."