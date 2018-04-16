Pipeline leaks 290,000 litres of oil and saltwater in northern Alberta

The Alberta Energy Regulator is reporting that a pipeline leaked about 100,000 litres of oil and 190,000 litres of salty produced water near Zama City in the far northwest corner of the province.

The AER says on its website that Calgary-based Paramount Resources Ltd. reported the leak last week from one of its pipelines about nine kilometres northeast of the community.

It says the leak was discovered by employees checking on a low-pressure alarm from the pipeline's leak detection system.

The regulator says the pipeline has been isolated and depressurized and cleanup is underway.

It says the leak affected an area about 200 metres by 200 metres but no water bodies were involved and it appears no wildlife were affected.

Zama City is 900 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.