A 41-year-old Saskatoon man who was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision near the village of Marwayne, Alta. has been identified as paramedic Cameron Griffiths.

Griffiths was travelling to work under icy conditions on Highway 897 Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was driving slammed into a southbound pickup truck.

Kitscoty RCMP pronounced Griffiths dead at the scene.

"Cameron was killed ... on his way to work doing what he loves to do," his wife Jaimie Griffiths wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken."

Cameron Griffiths (right) and his wife Jaimie pose for a photo at a football game. (Facebook)

Griffiths was travelling from his hometown of Saskatoon to work for the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority in Bonnyville, Alta.

Griffiths completed his primary care paramedic program last year and was hired on as a full staff member in Bonnyville in April.

In a statement, the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority said Griffiths conducted his work with a "sheer joy" for emergency care and will be missed by hospital staff, co-workers and those he helped save in the community.

'We're a family'

Support for Griffiths's family has poured in from Alberta's EMS community.

"We're a family, no matter where you work or where you are geographically," Marc Moebis, executive director of the Alberta Paramedic Association, told CBC News Thursday.

The paramedics who arrived to treat Griffiths knew he was one of them, Moebis said.

In response, the Alberta Paramedic Association activated their HELP fund, a private crowdfunding tool to help family members of EMS staff after tragedy strikes.

All donations received before noon on Jan. 4 will go directly to Griffiths's family.

"This is just one of those freak accidents, it could happen to anyone," Moebis said. "Unfortunately, it happened to Cameron."

As of Thursday night, the fund had raised $2,500 for Griffiths's family.

RCMP collision analysts continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, but have ruled out alcohol as a factor.

A celebration of life will be held for Griffiths on Jan. 2 in Saskatoon.