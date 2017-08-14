Inmates, staff and elders at a minimum security facility in Maskwacis, Alta., are mourning the weekend death of a man who was out on a temporary pass.

Jessi Phillip Loyie, 33, was found dead Saturday while on an unescorted pass in Edmonton, said Brad Sass, acting executive director of Pê Sâkâstêw Centre.

"He was very well-liked and respected by the men," Sass said. "He achieved quite significantly in post-secondary studies, so they looked up to him and saw that he was someone who was going to be successful."

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sass said few of the 60 inmates at the healing centre are given unescorted temporary passes.

"That speaks to his level of commitment, involvement in his correctional plan and working with his elders that he was able to achieve that level of return back to the community," Sass said.

Loyie had about a year left on his statutory sentence. He was serving five years and four months for drug and weapons-related offences, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, and failing to comply with conditions under a recognizance order.

Edmonton police told CBC News they responded to a sudden death on Saturday at a home in Edmonton. An autopsy is completed and now police are waiting for a toxicology report.

Loyie's death does not appear to have been suspicious, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said Monday.

Sass said Loyie had been out on escorted and unescorted passes several times.

"He was doing very well."

Escorted passes are given to inmates to help clear elders' yards, gather rocks and wood for ceremonies, revitalize cemeteries and work at the food bank, Sass said.

Those serving time at the healing centre are also allowed in the community to engage in personal counselling, education, well-being courses and to meet with elders.

"The initial step to get them used to being back in the community and to help them provide service to the public."

Loyie had a parole hearing coming up and the centre was in favour of him getting day parole, Sass said.