An Edmonton man is calling on dog owners to take more responsibility for their animals after his daughter's small dog was killed by a pit bull in an off-leash park.

Clifton Crooks' wife Kim and daughter Alysha Timmer, 29, were walking their four dogs on an off-leash ravine trail near Mill Creek outdoor pool when they were approached by two other dogs.

A dog described as a pit bull attacked Quinn, Timmer's small papillon chihuahua.

"The pit bull grabbed Quinn and started shaking and it ran back up the hill. My wife and daughter panicked and chased after him," Crooks said.

The pit bull dropped Quinn from its jaws and the two women immediately transported the animal to a vet, where it was pronounced dead.

Alysha Timmer was walking her two dogs on Saturday when Quinn (left) was killed by another dog. (Supplied)

Before he arrived at the ravine to look for the dogs or anyone who might have information about their owners, Crooks called animal control.

His wife and daughter are still distraught from the incident, Crooks said.

"I feel bad. It's sad. They were obviously traumatically upset. They've been crying uncontrollably ever since."

Owners to appear in court

With help from members of the public, animal control officers located the owners of the two dogs that had been on the trail before Quinn was attacked.

"Both dogs appear to have been at-large and not in control at the time of the incident," City of Edmonton spokesperson Alison Burns said in an emailed statement.

A dog and its owner walk along Mill Creek ravine off-leash trail, near where a dog was killed by another dog on Saturday. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The owners were issued tickets for a dog attack causing injury. The owners will have to appear in court. The standard fine is $500, but when a death or serious injury occurs, animal control works with the courts to determine a more serious fine.

"The dogs are being monitored and conditions have been put in place to prevent the dogs from leaving the owners' property," Burns said, adding the city can't comment further as the case is before the courts.

Crooks said he doesn't blame the dog that attacked his daughter's pet.

"I don't blame the dog itself. It's not the dog's fault. I hold responsibility with the owner," he said.

"It's not just pit bulls, it's all dogs. Some dogs just don't get along with other dogs.

"You have to educate them. You have to raise them and teach your dog. If you know they have that ability to attack another dog you have to keep them on a leash or a harness.

"There's things you can do to prevent these sort of things from happening."

