Two Edmonton outdoor pools open for May long weekend

Two of the city's outdoor pools will open in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The City of Edmonton is opening the Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool on Walterdale Hill and Fred Broadstock in the west end.

The Queen Elizabeth pool includes the Kinsmen spray park and is near outdoor amenities such as the Kinsmen Sports Centre, a playground, sports fields, picnic sites and river valley trails.

It won't cost anything to use the pools, which will operate until the September long weekend.

All of Edmonton's outdoor pools will have free admission this summer after city council voted in February to offer no-charge swimming again after a successful pilot program during Canada's 150th birthday last summer.

About 190,000 people — twice as many as the previous year — used the outdoor pools in 2017, compared to about 88,600 in 2016, the city said.

A full summer schedule of pool openings is expected to be released Tuesday, along with the exact times that Queen Elizabeth and Fred Broadstock pools will be open for the weekend.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-20s are forecast for the May long weekend in Edmonton.