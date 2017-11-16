Christmas officially gets underway in Edmonton this weekend, but if you're not quite there yet, there's still sex, football and improvisation.

Santa's Parade of Lights will twinkle along Jasper Avenue from 100th to 108th streets at 5:30 pm. Saturday.

Many Edmonton football fans will be looking south to watch the Western Final at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. Game time is 2:30 Sunday with the winner going on to challenge for the Grey Cup.

It's come down to a battle of Alberta this weekend in Calgary. (CBC)

The Journey of a Lifetime tells the story of immigrants traveling by train to make a new life in the west. The travelling exhibition is pulling into the Legislature Assembly Visitor Centre in the Federal Building until Saturday.

You can catch musician Buffy Sainte-Marie in a rare solo performance at Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Sunday.

Enjoy costumes, music, and dance in Christmas Around the World at the Chateau Louis Conference Centre until Sunday.

Looking for something to do in Edmonton this weekend?1:02

Magic of Lights event is a two-kilometre drive-through experience on until Jan. 6 at Castrol Raceway in Leduc south of Our Edmonton.

Why not get out of the cold at the Taboo Naughty but Nice Sex Show at the Edmonton EXPO Centre until Sunday.

Vinok's Christmas Around the World is in its 18th year. (Vinok)

There's a Silent Auction of Tiny Trees on now until Nov. 27 at the Old Strathcona Antique Mall raising money for the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign.

You can be a part of the creation of a musical from scratch when Rapid Fire Theatre presents Off Book The Musical at the Citadel Theatre on Saturdays until November 25.

A family dance, a gala and breakfast with Santa and more are all part of the Community Festival of Trees on until Sunday at the Heritage Pavilion in Stony Plain.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.