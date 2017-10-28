You might as well be in the Amazon jungle.

The temperature is a humid 24 C, the orchids are popping and the moisture drips off lush green leaves the size of small children.

Corinne Willis leads the mediation and mindfulness sessions. (John Robertson/CBC)

"The richness of the environment is like nothing else," said meditation instructor Corinne Willis.

For the past five years the Edmonton instructor has offered relax and recharge classes in the tropical pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory.

"It's the moisture, it's the green, you get fragrances from the flowers that come to you. You hear the beautiful waterfall and you just can't help take a deep sigh and it just adds to the deep richness of the experience," Willis said.

'It's the moisture, it's the green'2:26

John Black considers himself lucky he lives so close to a rainforest.

"People spend a fortune to go travel to the tropics. You just have to step in here," the local entrepreneur said.

A canopy of huge leaves dripping with moisture fills the tropical pyramid. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"You can just feel yourself just come down. By the end of it you're calm, you're relaxed."

For Bev Novak it's about escaping two things; cold and technology.

"With the cellphones ringing and the Ipads going, it's something that I do just for me," said the retiree.

During the winter closing her eyes and sitting still in the pyramid is a "breath of fresh air," Novak said.

"This is best place to meditate."

