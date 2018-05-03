Quidditch, Dig-In and NorthwestFest: What to do in Edmonton this weekend

May is here. You want to get out. But what to do?

Exhibitors and craft fans fill the Butterdome for the annual spring craft sale. (CBC) Thousands are expected to flock to the Butterdome for the annual Spring Craft Sale

You read about it in the books, seen it in the movies but have you played it? If not, you're in luck because Quidditch 101 is coming to Kinsmen Park on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The horses are back as thoroughbred racing returns this Saturday — Kentucky Derby race day — at Northlands Park.

It's the season for outdoor markets and this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Callingwood Farmer's Market opens with live music, a petting zoo, bouncy castle and more.

Growing and eating local is at the heart of the Dig In St. Albert's Horticultural Festival. (St. Albert's Horticultural Festival) Learn to grow, eat and support local food at this year's Dig In, St. Albert's Horticulinary Festival . It's on until Sunday at various locations.

With more than 30 feature films, 20 shorts and a whole lot of love for the big screen, Edmonton's NorthwestFest is on until May 13.

The competition heats up at the Fever Dance Championships until Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Ten premiere screenings make up the Edmonton Jewish Film Festival which showcases works at Landmark Cinemas 9 in City Centre Mall, May 6-16.

The comedic genius of Mel Brooks hits the stage at L'Unitheatre with performances of Young Frankenstein until May 12.

Chief conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Alex Prior, shares some composers' secrets this weekend. (Edmonton Symphony Orchestra) It's a Saturday afternoon musical romp through the brain of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's chief conductor Alex Prior at 2 p.m. at the Winspear Centre . He'll show you how he takes those tunes in his head and transforms them into compositions.

People who love them, love them a lot and Saturday Free Comic Book Day is celebrated at participating locations in Our Edmonton.

Come for the catchy names, stay for roller derby action as the reigning Gage Cup champion Slice Girls hit the track against the rollers from Las Pistolitas on Saturday at The Edmonton SportsDome.

It's billed as the best pinball party in the country. The Edmonton Pinball and Arcade Expo features 100 machines and free play for the entire weekend at the Alberta Aviation Museum.

Jane's Walk Edmonton, named after legendary urbanist and activist Jane Jacobs, brings people together to discover what makes a neighbourhood. The free walks continue until Sunday.

Master woodcarvers showcase their work at the annual Wildfowl & Wildlife Carving Show and Competition. (Northern Alberta Wood Carvers Association) No need to cry fowl at the Images of Nature , Wildfowl and Wildlife Carving Competition. Now in its 33rd year, it still draws a crowd to Sherwood Park.

A new twist on an old tale with the world premiere of The Silver Arrow. A female protagonist and aerial acrobatics are part of this untold story of Robin Hood which runs at the Citadel Theatre until May 13.

Hydrangeas and geraniums are at the heart of Letters From Europe, a new exhibit in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory on until June 25.