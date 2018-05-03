Skip to Main Content
Quidditch, Dig-In and NorthwestFest: What to do in Edmonton this weekend

May is here and you want to get out. But what to do?

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered

Adrienne Lamb, Sam Martin · CBC News ·
Super fans will likely swoop in to answer the bat signal for Free Comic Book Day. (CBC)

Thousands are expected to flock to the Butterdome for the annual Spring Craft Sale.
Exhibitors and craft fans fill the Butterdome for the annual spring craft sale. (CBC)

You read about it in the books, seen it in the movies but have you played it? If not, you're in luck because Quidditch 101 is coming to Kinsmen Park on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The horses are back as thoroughbred racing returns this Saturday — Kentucky Derby race day — at Northlands Park

It's the season for outdoor markets and this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Callingwood Farmer's Market opens with live music, a petting zoo, bouncy castle and more.

Learn to grow, eat and support local food at this year's Dig In, St. Albert's Horticulinary Festival. It's on until Sunday at various locations.
Growing and eating local is at the heart of the Dig In St. Albert's Horticultural Festival. (St. Albert's Horticultural Festival)

With more than 30 feature films, 20 shorts and a whole lot of love for the big screen, Edmonton's NorthwestFest is on until May 13.

The competition heats up at the Fever Dance Championships until Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Ten premiere screenings make up the Edmonton Jewish Film Festival which showcases works at Landmark Cinemas 9 in City Centre Mall, May 6-16.

The comedic genius of Mel Brooks hits the stage at L'Unitheatre with performances of Young Frankenstein until May 12.

It's a Saturday afternoon musical romp through the brain of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's chief conductor Alex Prior at 2 p.m. at the Winspear Centre. He'll show you how he takes those tunes in his head and transforms them into compositions.
Chief conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Alex Prior, shares some composers' secrets this weekend. (Edmonton Symphony Orchestra)

People who love them, love them a lot and Saturday Free Comic Book Day is celebrated at participating locations in Our Edmonton.

Come for the catchy names, stay for roller derby action as the reigning Gage Cup champion Slice Girls hit the track against the rollers from Las Pistolitas on Saturday at The Edmonton SportsDome.

It's billed as the best pinball party in the country. The Edmonton Pinball and Arcade Expo features 100 machines and free play for the entire weekend at the Alberta Aviation Museum.

Jane's Walk Edmonton, named after legendary urbanist and activist Jane Jacobs, brings people together to discover what makes a neighbourhood. The free walks continue until Sunday. 

No need to cry fowl at the Images of Nature, Wildfowl and Wildlife Carving Competition. Now in its 33rd year, it still draws a crowd to Sherwood Park.
Master woodcarvers showcase their work at the annual Wildfowl & Wildlife Carving Show and Competition. (Northern Alberta Wood Carvers Association)

A new twist on an old tale with the world premiere of The Silver Arrow. A female protagonist and aerial acrobatics are part of this untold story of Robin Hood which runs at the Citadel Theatre until May 13.

Hydrangeas and geraniums are at the heart of Letters From Europe, a new exhibit in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory on until June 25.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.
Paris is at the heart of the new show in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory. (Muttart Conservatory)

