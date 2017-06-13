A councillor is asking that the City of Edmonton review its policies on where it advertises after after ads for the city and Edmonton Economic Development Corporation recently appeared on the right-wing website The Rebel.

Coun. Michael Oshry introduced a motion at city council on Tuesday. The ads on The Rebel's site have since been removed, but Oshry asked for a review of the city's policies around where it places advertisements.

The Rebel, headed by founder Ezra Levant, bills itself as a "fearless source of news, opinion and activism." It is known for its far-right conservative views.

"We talk about inclusivity and bringing people together and there are some websites that are just not appropriate, they do the exact opposite of that," said Oshry.

"They're borderline racist, some of them, so we need to make sure that our advertising doesn't go to contribute to those sorts of places."

On June 6, Coun. Michael Oshry tweeted about city advertisements on the Rebel website. (Twitter)

When ads appear on such websites, it could send a message that the city is in support of these kinds of views, Oshry said.

"We spend a lot of time and effort demonstrating that we're an inclusive city and then when you go and put advertising on websites that are the opposite of that, it really undermines a lot of the work that we're doing."

Right now the city uses a distributor for its online advertisements. The distributor places them where it sees the city getting "the most bang for the buck", said Oshry.

A report on the motion will come before a city council committee for discussion in the next three months.