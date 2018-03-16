An Alberta man who threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley on social media has been sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,500 fine.

Orion Rutley, who had faced two counts of uttering threats, appeared in Leduc provincial court Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of uttering threats against Trudeau and Notley.

The second count, which related to a threat only against Trudeau, was withdrawn, Alberta Justice said.

Rutley was charged in January after he was arrested by the RCMP.

At the time, RCMP said that the 32-year-old had made his threats on Twitter.