Orchids, boogie-woogie and hockey: What to do in Edmonton this weekend

Winter may still be hanging on, but that doesn't mean you have to hibernate through the weekend. Here's a list of fun stuff to do inside and out.

Looking for stuff to do the weekend of April 7? We’ve got you covered

Adrienne Lamb · CBC News ·
The 41st annual orchid fair is hosted by the Orchid Society of Alberta. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

The snow, ice and cold may be sticking around for at least one more weekend, but the exotic flowers are in full bloom at the annual orchid fair taking place this weekend at the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert.

The 25th instalment of the Alberta Native Hockey Provincial Championships takes place at various rec centres in Edmonton. More than 250 teams featuring 3,000 players from 45 communities play until Sunday.
Fan faithful will still flock to Rogers Place to watch the Oilers finale Saturday night. (CBC)

Elsewhere in hockey, the Edmonton Oilers end their most disappointing season ever against the equally hapless Vancouver Canucks at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Place.

Here's a unique chance to cut a rug in an historic spot in our city. It's the Alberta Aviation Museum Blatchford Boogie-Woogie event. This fundraiser takes flight on Saturday night.
The Citadel Theatre hosts an interactive improvisational production called Undercover. (Citadel Theatre)

Perhaps your tastes lean toward the tango. Catch the Latin rhythms of Tango Caliente Friday and Saturday at the Winspear Centre.

Watch dancers of all ages compete at the Santana Dance Festival at the Arden Theatre with performances until Sunday.
The Alberta Aviation Museum on Kingsway Avenue will be hopping with a boogie-woogie fundraiser this weekend. (CBC)

Edmonton-based trio Scenic Route to Alaska takes to stage Saturday night at the Starlite Room.

A improvisational murder takes place at the Citadel Theatre and everyone in the production Undercover is a suspect. You can catch it until April 29.

Felling a little jazzy? The Alex Goodman Quartet plays the Yardbird Suite on Saturday night.

Halifax musician Erin Costelo brings her blend of folk and jazz to the Blue Chair Cafe on Saturday.
The Alex Goodman Quartet takes to the stage of the Yardbird Suite Saturday night. (Yardbird Suite)

The Force will be with movie lovers taking in the Last Jedi PJ Party at the IMAX Theatre at the Telus World of Science with breakfast at 8 a.m. and the film at 9.

And Easter maybe over but the sweet smelling flowers and confections of Candycopia continues over at the Muttart Conservatory until April 15.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.
Tulips and daffodils are part of Candycopia in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

