Orchids, boogie-woogie and hockey: What to do in Edmonton this weekend
Looking for stuff to do the weekend of April 7? We’ve got you covered
The snow, ice and cold may be sticking around for at least one more weekend, but the exotic flowers are in full bloom at the annual orchid fair taking place this weekend at the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert.
Elsewhere in hockey, the Edmonton Oilers end their most disappointing season ever against the equally hapless Vancouver Canucks at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Place.
Perhaps your tastes lean toward the tango. Catch the Latin rhythms of Tango Caliente Friday and Saturday at the Winspear Centre.
Edmonton-based trio Scenic Route to Alaska takes to stage Saturday night at the Starlite Room.
A improvisational murder takes place at the Citadel Theatre and everyone in the production Undercover is a suspect. You can catch it until April 29.
Felling a little jazzy? The Alex Goodman Quartet plays the Yardbird Suite on Saturday night.
The Force will be with movie lovers taking in the Last Jedi PJ Party at the IMAX Theatre at the Telus World of Science with breakfast at 8 a.m. and the film at 9.
And Easter maybe over but the sweet smelling flowers and confections of Candycopia continues over at the Muttart Conservatory until April 15.