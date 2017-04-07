Darrell Albert, 62, admits he has addiction issues.

"I am pretty much an orchid addict," he said. "My mother bought me a phalaenopsis and then one thing led to another and now I have 1,500 plants in the greenhouse attached to my house."

Orchids are found on every continent except Antarctica and belong to one of the largest plant families with around 30,000 species worldwide, Albert said.

Of those, only 26 species grow in the wild in Alberta.

But visitors to the Orchid Society of Alberta's 40th annual fair this weekend at The Enjoy Centre in St. Albert will be able to see many more than that.

"The orchid show is like a window in time," said Albert, the society's president. "It is a little one-week slice of time for whatever happens to be in bloom, right at that very point in time."

Albert says anybody can become an orchid lover.

The phalaenopsis purchased at the big-box or grocery store is relatively easy to care for, he said.

The main thing an orchid needs is the proper amount of light with the best locations being near an east or west window.

A south window works in the winter, but may be too bright in the summer, burning the plant's leaves.

Orchids should be watered only once a week.

"The fastest way to kill an orchid is to water them too much," Albert said. "The roots get soggy and they will ruin."

He recommends poking a finger into the soil to see if it's starting to dry.

However, if you end up with an orchid species from high in the cloud forests of the Andes, be prepared to water every day, he said.