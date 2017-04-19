One Oilers fan likened it to a garbage fire.

The goals came early and often and not one counted for the Oilers leaving fans venting a humiliating 7-0 loss on social media.

I was trying to watch the #Oilers game last night. Turned it on and the screen was just this for whole game. Anyone know the score? pic.twitter.com/BIxibDYd2v — @StormFXChasing

Captain Connor McDavid did his best to downplay the Game 4 loss to the San Jose Sharks, asking fans to forget the whole thing.

"My math says it's still 2-2," McDavid said of the series that returns to Edmonton for Game 5 Thursday knotted at two games apiece. "They don't get two games winning 7-0.

"We had a bad night, obviously. That's not our team; that's not our game. We haven't been like that all year. So I think it's a one-off. Take the game tape and throw it away."

But the loss, which came after two close-checking games that both went the Oilers way, stung Oilers fans.

"I don't know if it's sunk in, but I'm sure throughout the day it will," said Kyla Lane who attended Tuesday's game in San Jose.

Dressed in orange in a sea of Sharks teal, Lane drowned her sorrows in "pity beer" purchased by a "classy" San Jose fan.

"It was tough for sure. It was definitely a change from Sunday night's game," Lane said Wednesday.

"Hopefully, when we get back to Rogers Place, the crowd can help them out a little bit and we can bounce back and take the series."

CBC Radio host and sports broadcast Mark Connolly described the game as a "nightmare" and a "debacle."

"It was a bad day, a bad night for the Oilers," said Connolly, the host of Edmonton AM. "The good news is that the series is tied."

Connolly called on CBC listeners to provide some inspirational quotes for the demoralized team, and the words of wisdom flooded in.

"Let's try to cheer them up or at least rally them for the comeback."

@MarkConnollyCBC I get knocked down, I get up again.

You're never going to keep me down.

(Repeat many, many times)

Tubthumping by Chumbawumba — @Libarbarian