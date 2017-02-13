Two weeks ago, 64-year-old Grace Waszkiewicz says her doctor ordered her to take a drug test.

"It was a very humiliating experience," said the Edmonton civil servant, who uses opioid medication.

"All of a sudden, I am treated like a potential drug addict and a possible drug dealer."

Waskiewicz started taking Oxyneo in 2009 for severe osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and other health problems. It allows her to get up in the morning, do what she needs to do and be independent.

"It gives me no pleasure to take it," said Waszkiewicz. "I don't take it to get high or feel happy. It simply works the way that makes my life passable."

Waszkiewicz had heard about the fentanyl crisis but never thought it it would jeopardize her access to the drug. But that recent visit to the doctor showed her otherwise. Waskiewicz said her doctor panicked after learning about new proposed guidelines for prescribing opioids, warning her she might be cut off.

As health officials look for ways to slow down the alarming number of fentanyl overdoses, she worries legitimate opioid users like her could suffer.

"I also don't want to live through that stress of thinking about it, because I have enough problems with my health," Waskiewicz explained, emphasizing she doesn't blame her doctor.

But Waskiewicz is concerned illegal drug users and legitimate opioid patients are being unfairly lobbed into the same category, pointing out she has gone to the same pharmacy and doctor for years and her physician knows she doesn't overuse.

"I am a nonsmoking and no drinking professional, with no addictive tendencies, yet I end up being refused help after many years of receiving it," said Waskiewicz.

Doctors facing tighter controls on opiate prescription

Next month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta will consider new standards for prescribing opioids such as oxycontin, oxycodone and morphine. Many doctors and advocates have called for tighter controls and more training.

Spokesperson Kelly Eby said the college has been clear with physicians about expectations when it comes to prescribing opiates. Physicians have been instructed to prescribe the lowest possible dose and taper down if possible, without cutting off patients, she said.

"If a patient believes they have been poorly treated certainly that's something we would want to hear about," said Eby, advising such patients to contact the college's patient advocate and file a complaint if necessary.

Dr. Matt Rose with the inner-city Boyle McCauley Health Clinic is also concerned about the link being made between fentanyl overdoses and opiate prescribing. Last week's report by Alberta Health noted 60 per cent of the 343 Albertans who overdosed on fentanyl in 2016 were prescribed an opioid within a year of their death.

But Rose said the data without context could be harmful because "it entices people to conclude being prescribed opioids led to recreational use," when it could be the other way around.

And that has caused some of his patients who legitimately need the drugs to refuse them for fear of getting addicted, he said, "so people will go off and be a little bit miserable or maybe very miserable unnecessarily when there's extremely small risk."

Waskiewicz, who has no concerns about getting addicted, was relieved this week when her doctor renewed her prescription.

But rather than the usual three-month refill, she was prescribed two months of the drug. That means more doctor visits, more driving and walking, and more trips to the pharmacy for someone with limited ability.