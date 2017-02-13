The opioid crisis is growing in Edmonton, senior police and fire officials told city councillors on Monday.

"This is not a homeless, addicted issue," said Mayor Don Iveson. "This is in pretty much every neighbourhood."

But Iveson stopped short of calling it a public health emergency.

"It's not the city that declares it," he said. "It's a question for senior orders of government and I imagine it's one they're looking at."

Monday's verbal report to city council contained some startling numbers:

106 people died of fentanyl overdoses in Edmonton last year

The vast majority—85 per cent—were outside the inner city

Those most at risk are men between the ages of 16-34 who live in suburban areas

First responders training on how to deliver life-saving drug

Councillors were also told about 25 per cent of Edmonton's first responders have been trained in how to deliver naloxone, the drug that can save the lives of people who have overdosed on opioids.

In the next three weeks, all of Edmonton's first responders will have been trained on how to inject naloxone.

First responders are also learning to protect themselves against contamination when they deal with people who have taken fentanyl.

A nasal spray containing naloxone is available for workers who have been exposed to fentanyl.

It's an expensive precaution the Edmonton Police Service has to pay for itself.

Each nasal kit costs $120. There's also the added expense of gloves, masks and other types of hazmat gear that must be worn when answering calls about fentanyl overdosel.

Another big ticket item is a handheld narcotics analyzer police use when they suspect fentanyl is present.

Deputy chief Brian Simpson of the Edmonton Police Service said police are facing some big costs in the fight against opioids. (Nola Keeler/CBC)

"For the handheld ionizer, $38,000 to $50,000 for that piece of equipment," said deputy chief Brian Simpson. "It's evolving technology."

Iveson said those costs are being paid by the city, not the provincial government which has responsibility for health.

Mayor calls for prevention

Iveson said he wants to get past reacting to the fentanyl crisis and work towards prevention.

"Those investments, particularly in things like affordable housing, harm reduction, safe injection—those are all on the provincial side," he said. "So I'd really rather they move ahead boldly with prevention initiatives rather than get mired in a conversation about the costs of reacting to the crisis."

Iveson said he would use the national mayors' task force to bring an update back to council in the near future.

He said solutions to the crisis may be worked out jointly with Calgary and will require conversations with the provincial government.

"At the end of the day, these are avoidable human tragedies," he said. "Every single one."