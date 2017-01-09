More than two years after the province created an online registry in hopes of increasing the number of organ donors, only eight per cent of Albertans have registered with the program, says Alberta Health.

People are six times more likely to need transplants than they are to become donors, the health authority said.

At present, more than 600 Albertans are waiting for organ transplants, and thousands more are in need of tissue transplants.

Before the online registry was launched in 2014, there was no way for Alberta Health to properly track how many people had chosen to be donate their organs, said AHS spokesperson Carolyn Ziegler.

"We don't know how many people indicated their consent by signing the back of their health card," Ziegler said in a statement. "That was one of the reasons the registry was created."

More than 250,000 Albertans have registered to become organ donors. About 93 per cent of them signed up at registry offices. Only seven per cent used the online system.

"We still have a ways to go to have the same rates as in provinces like Ontario, that have had established registries for a longer length of time," said Ziegler.

Ontario has had an online registry for 21 years, and 29 per cent of people there have registered. An online registry has been available in B.C. for 19 years, and slightly more than 20 per cent of people there have registered, Ziegler said.

But it's important to note, she said, that registrations do not necessarily translate into donations.

"At the time of their death, only one to two per cent of people will be considered a potential donor, for a variety of health and logistical reasons," Ziegler said.