Police in Grande Prairie are warning about a new computer scam that masquerades as an official government email.

The scam involves an email claiming to be sent by the Department of Justice on behalf of the online Crown Prosecution Service.

The email claims recipients have been summoned to appear in court as witnesses and invites them to click on a link to view case details.

Clicking on the link allows the sender to install a virus on victims' computers.

"The RCMP would like to remind the public that if summoned to court, documentation will be served in person not via e-mail, text message or via telephone," police said Tuesday in a news release.

The RCMP release warned people not to click on any links found within such emails.

The federal Department of Justice issued a similar warning about fraudulent emails in June.

Those targeted are asked to contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.