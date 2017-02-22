Edmontonians will soon have a new service centre downtown where they can do everything from getting bus passes to applying for permits.

It will be on the second floor of the new Edmonton Tower, across the street from Rogers Place.

The announcement of the new centre happened Wednesday during a splashy official opening for the city's newest downtown office tower, which featured mocktails, chicken and waffle appetizers, and entertainment from Firefly Theatre.

Mayor Don Iveson called the service centre a "one-stop shop" for people wanting to access city services.

"This will provide convenient and superior customer service," he said.

Oilers owner Darryl Katz was in attendance to see the latest addition to the new Ice District.

Edmonton Tower will also be the future home of 2,300 city employees, along with other commercial and retail tenants

Iveson said the building helps fulfil the city's potential.

"It's part of a multi-billion dollar revitalization of our downtown that I think many of us thought would happen over time but is happening much faster than we thought," he said.

The new service centre will open for business next week.





