One senior sent to hospital after fire at southeast retirement home

A senior is in hospital after a fire broke out at a southeast Edmonton retirement facility late Monday night.

Firefighters were called to Churchill Manor on 58th Street and 34th Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

The fire started in a first-floor unit and was contained to one suite.

The elderly, unconscious man inside the suite was transported to hospital, said Maya Filipovic with Edmonton Fire Rescue. The extent of his injuries were unknown as of Monday night.

Other residents were being housed in ETS buses shortly after the blaze, she added.

"Part of the building is being sheltered in place, and the other part has been evacuated," Filipovic said.

A spokesperson did not confirm how many people were evacuated.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and the total in damages.