One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 near Grande Prairie.

Investigators and emergency responders remain at the scene at the intersection of Highway 2 and Township Road 750, north of Edmonton.

RCMP got the call before 9 a.m.

Southbound traffic is blocked on Highway 2. Drivers can expected delays in the area for the remainder of the morning.

Police are releasing no details on the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim at this time.