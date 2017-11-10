One person is dead after a fire broke out inside a suite in a southeast Edmonton seniors home late Thursday.

Several other residents were treated for minor injuries on scene but no one else transported to hospital, a Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said.

Around 10:30 p.m., fire crews were called to St. Andrew's Ukrainian Selo at 8025 101 Ave. in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes of being called and the fire was brought under control by 11 p.m.

Residents were evacuated from the building.

The fire was contained to a single suite where the body was found, Maya Filipovic, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said Friday.

It is not clear if the person's death was related to the fire, Filipovic said.

Investigators won''t release any identifying details of the deceased resident until an autopsy is completed, said Filipovic.

The city's emergency support response team was also on scene providing food and water, said Filipovic.

Buses were brought in to provide evacuated residents temporary shelter from the cold.

Residents have since been allowed to return to their suites, she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be completed.