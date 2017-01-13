Leduc RCMP have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a home invasion and assault early Friday.

RCMP responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. on Township Road 500. A homeowner said two people in a truck had stolen her lawn tractor.

One suspect drove off on the lawn tractor, while the other took the truck.

The man who drove the lawn tractor then broke into a home on a neighbouring property. He assaulted the owner and fled without taking anything. The homeowner suffered minor injuries, police said.

The police dog unit helped in the arrest of the suspect who was found, RCMP said.

"The safety of every resident in Leduc and Leduc County is of paramount importance to the RCMP," Staff Sgt. Chad Orr said in a news release. "We are working diligently and utilizing all resources to solve this crime."

The lawn tractor was recovered. The truck was found abandoned. It had been stolen earlier Friday from a residence in Leduc.