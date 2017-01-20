The man's hair was on fire.

Grace Williams looked up at the balcony above hers and saw something she'll never forget.

"I could see a man burning, asking for help," she said. "He was twitching, with his left and his right hand on the railing, screaming.

"Right above my apartment."

Williams was among more than 500 people evacuated from downtown apartment fire Thursday night that killed one residents and injured another.

The fire broke just before 7 p.m. on the seventh floor of the Oliver Place building near Jasper Avenue and 118th Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out from a corner suite balcony. A black plume of smoke that billowed out from the 17-storey apartment tower could be seen blocks away.

Emergency officials have not released any details on the identity of the person who died.

'When I close my eyes, I can still see him screaming'

Williams, who lives in unit 41, said she smelled smoke shortly after the fire alarms rang. She went out to her balcony to investigate.

That's when she heard screams, and looked up at a man gripping the railing on the balcony above. Five-foot flames flared from the apartment windows and danced up the side of the building.

"I look up and I see the gentleman, he's just hanging ... right there and he was screaming for help. And I could see his hair on fire. I could see his mouth moving."

Debris from the fire started raining down from above. Fearing for her life, Williams fled.

She said Friday morning she doesn't know what happened to the man she saw.

"When I close my eyes, I can still see him screaming for help. And I couldn't do a thing."

A stretch of Jasper Avenue was closed to aid in the evacuation effort, while 90 firefighters battled the blaze.

Jakie Ng was driving by when he saw the commotion. He pulled over and began filming the panicked scene with his camera phone.

"I looked up and there was this massive, massive fire shooting out of the windows," Ng said in an interview with CBC News.

"The fire trucks were just arriving as I began shooting. You could definitely hear somebody screaming off a balcony. But it was distant, and there was a big crowd forming.

"It's definitely one of the craziest things I've ever seen go on downtown."

One dead in apartment fire in downtown Edmonton0:16

On Friday morning, emergency services spokesperson Kristi Bland said most residents have returned to their suites, with the exception of some on the seventh, eighth and ninth floors.

Five suites were damaged by fire, smoke and water. Others that were near the fire still have to be assessed before residents will be allowed to return.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping 10 people with accommodations, food and clothing. Others displaced in the fire have found alternate accommodations with friends and family.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Fire investigators remained on scene Friday morning.